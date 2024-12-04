Playback speed
Economic Reasoning and Self-Help

Discussion with Bryan Caplan about his new book
Richard Hanania
and
Bryan Caplan
Dec 04, 2024
5
Bryan joined me on a livestream recently to talk about his new book Self-Help is Like a Vaccine. We discuss topics like parenting, how to live a stress free life, when to stick to one’s principles and when to compromise, and more. We end by taking a few questions from the audience. See Bryan on Milei and populism, which is another one of the issues we discussed. To get notifications for future livestreams, make sure to download the Substack app.

Appears in episode
Richard Hanania
Bryan Caplan
