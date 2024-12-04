Economic Reasoning and Self-Help

Bryan joined me on a livestream recently to talk about his new book Self-Help is Like a Vaccine. We discuss topics like parenting, how to live a stress free life, when to stick to one’s principles and when to compromise, and more. We end by taking a few questions from the audience. See Bryan on Milei and populism, which is another one of the issues we discussed. To get notifications for future livestreams, make sure to download the Substack app.