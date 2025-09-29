Richard Hanania's Newsletter

Justin Ross
19h

Economist here. I guess I mostly agree with Richard in the general sense that we should all do more of a thing that has public benefits. I am less certain though if I take inventory and ask how it becomes more like other fields. At a individual level, how much of my time am I supposed to further spend on this topic? I think I do a lot of relevant research that matters, plus I try hard to be a good teacher, things I think that matter. If I try to post a correction on a NYT article, its not at all clear to me I make a dent. The internet is just so awash in misinformation, it feels futile for me to spend any more time on trying to correct it. I do have real admiration for the Don Boudreaux's who are so indefatigable on this, but for me it feels like I'm just repeating the same things the field has already known for decades to centuries.

It probably wouldn't be noticed if all of us economists individually did 5% more, so perhaps the difference in effort is perceived by high visibility associations. Perhaps it is the various professional associations commenting on climate change, public health, etc. misinofrmation that gives the perception of them "doing more" than econmomists. But culturally, economists really don't like delegating opinions to the American Economics Association. The point of the AEA should be to help me and the profession grow in our skills, not claim to speak for me on matters of public policy. The AEA did this kind of stuff at its origination, it was a terrible mistake, and I'm glad that there is no appetitie for its return. I can speak for myself, thank you very much. I have to say that seeing the other major associations take positions on what should be considered as misinformation during COVID did not exactly manage to reliably cover themselves in glory.

Some Anon
1d

Name one economist who can explain why China and South Korea went from poorer than Ghana, to much richer than Ghana, despite Ghana being a peaceful democracy. Just one...

No, you can't.* Oh shit* it looks like economists have extreme biases that *completely* preclude them from seeing the obvious causes of major phenomena when those causes might look less internationalist/more racist or xenophobic.

