Noah Carl
2h

"The scientists who proclaim that AI is "amazing" are kidding themselves. Soon they'll be saying, "AI does the research, the analysis and the write-up, but I still upload the pdf—so my job has purpose." At least the artisans of the 19th century had the self-respect not to cheer their own obsolescence."

https://www.aporiamagazine.com/p/is-ai-good-for-science

Justin McAleer
15m

>This raises the question of whether we need the books at all. Especially in the case of Mankiw, which is a textbook and therefore covers basic concepts, I think it would’ve been a lot more efficient to just take the chapter titles and headings and ask ChatGPT to explain the concepts to me.

This use case is what worries me most as things stand now. With the propensity of LLMs to generate bullshit, it seems dangerous to use them as a teacher of unfamiliar subjects. Sure, probably not a big deal for just feeding your curiosity for entertainment purposes. But when you are relying on it to inform your work as a public intellectual, there could be significant consequences.

