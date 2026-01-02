Richard Hanania's Newsletter

I too was a right-leaning young man who fell for Nietzsche in his late teens and early 20s, though I was also religious, which (for obvious reasons!) always stopped me from taking his philosophy on board in any kind of comprehensive way.

One thing you don't explicitly say, which is part of what makes Nietzsche so seductive, is just how good a writer he was, especially in German, but it comes through even in English translation. His rhetoric carries one along in a way that sometimes means that possible intellectual objections aren't at the forefront of the reader's mind. I can't think of another philosopher who is that good, except for Plato - who is, not at all coincidentally, another writer who was appropriated by a large number of apparently incompatible later thinkers.

The closest to a "Nietzschean liberal" in intellectual history is Leo Strauss. Step (1): “Nietzsche so charmed me between my 22nd and 30th years that I literally believed everything I understood of him.” Step (2): "We are not permitted to be flatterers of democracy precisely because we are friends and allies of democracy. While we are not permitted to remain silent on the dangers to which democracy exposes itself as well as human excellence, we cannot forget the obvious fact that by giving freedom to all, democracy also gives freedom to those who care for human excellence."

