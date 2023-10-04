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Jake's avatar
Jake
Oct 4, 2023Edited

Taking moldbug's cue and turning this into a reasoning-from-first-principles exercise is a mistake. We do not actually have to rely on aristotelian wordcelism in order to compare democracy with autocracy. It should be sufficient to reject authoritarianism because authoritarian countries in practice regularly commit uniquely absurd atrocities and because we have a plethora of natural experiments where the same ethnic groups completely diverge in general prosperity and economic growth (such as East vs. West Germany, SK vs. NK, or Taiwan vs. China). Speculation as to *why* these countries seem to do better is fun, but the last hundred and fifty years of trying out these alternatives in various places and among various peoples has been quite enough for me to reach my initial conclusions.

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Noah Carl
Oct 4, 2023

How can you say that "we can't" predict what the ultimate political impact of immigration will be, but also that immigration "arguably makes small government more likely"? Saying that immigration makes small government more likely is a prediction.

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