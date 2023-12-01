I’ve long resisted the idea of offering a discount for paid subscribers. It sort of makes me feel like a mattress salesman. But I recently saw my intellectual hero and spiritual guide Matt Yglesias do it, and decided if it’s good enough for him…

Plus the following contrast really bothers me.

Rob has the very special checkmark telling the world he has thousands of paid subscribers next to his self-satisfied mug, while I am stuck with a badge of shame that says I have mere hundreds. The thing is I’m really close, over 950, and as long as I receive the magic number of 1,000, I will get the much more attractive checkmark and people will assume that I’m very successful and important.

When I started this Substack the hope was to keep everything free indefinitely, and mainly live off donations. That’s still what I want to do for the more important articles, but I have gradually been paywalling more content. Now, for the price of the subscription, you get,

weekly or biweekly articles that are of a more personal or self-help nature

weekly Clown Car podcasts, usually with Inez but sometimes with other guests, now including transcripts

monthly mailbag

monthly links to the best subscriber-only Tweets

highlights of comments to previous essays, and my responses (forthcoming)

discounts on personal meetings

I may add more content as time goes on, but that’s quite a bit for now.

In order to bring in new subscribers, I’m running a special where you can get 30% off a one year subscription by clicking on the link below. This deal will expire at the end of the year.

30% off FOR LIFE subscription to the Richard Hanania Newsletter

If you subscribe through this promotion, you will always be able to renew at the same discounted rate. I might be doing this for decades, so it could be beneficial to lock-in the savings. Betting markets currently predict that I’ll live well into my 80s. As already noted, I hope to always keep the most important work available for free, but the trend is going to be towards paywalling more content, not less.

I continue to be blown away by the success that I’ve had over the last three years, and thankful that I can express myself so openly on such a wide variety of topics. I don’t believe I could ever work for a large institution — even the most free thinking among them have taboos and audiences to manage. Beyond wanting to be able to say what I think, I have a style, a voice, and quirks that I don’t want to compromise on. Luckily, I haven’t had to so far, and that is thanks to my audience. If you appreciate all that I’ve done, not just the Substack but also the X account, the books, CSPI, and the rest of my activities, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.