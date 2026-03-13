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DeepLeftAnalysis🔸's avatar
DeepLeftAnalysis🔸
1d

In 2016, liberals took the position that Hillary had a 99% of winning. At least subconsciously, wishful thinking seems to have been their bias -- "it can't happen here." Now, in 2026, liberal institutions seem to have woken up to the threat of right-wing populism, and prefer to highlight it (and maybe even exaggerate it).

Even if Fishback has much less than a 10% chance of winning, it is still a better strategy to exaggerate the threat than to ignore it. If you can do this while wearing a smile and enjoying yourself, all the better.

Where "exaggeration" becomes harmful is when it is hysterical. We've all seen the tiktoks of liberals screaming and crying, which is not a winning message. Smugly proclaiming "I told you so" is much more attractive than having a mental breakdown.

The more that we draw attention to Fishback, the more Republican donors are to sit out or flip sides. The more moderate GOP donors we can peel off, the larger the war chest becomes for moderate Democrats. It's a win-win.

When you point out that Fishback is extreme, the net effect is not to make moderate conservatives into extremists -- its to make them more sympathetic to Democrats. This is because moderation is largely a product of personality traits, and individuals would rather switch coalitions than remain "ideologically loyal" to a brand. This will be even more true once the GOP loses its charismatic figurehead in Trump (we already noticed a split in the GOP flare up with the death of the great uniter, Charlie Kirk).

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John A. Johnson's avatar
John A. Johnson
1d

Reading that Fishback represents the future of American conservatism was a pretty depressing way to start my day.

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