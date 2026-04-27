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David Cook's avatar
David Cook
7h

Yeah, fine, populism is bad and damaging to institutions. But which do you prefer, Kash Patel at the FBI or a Supreme Court with 6 Ketanji Brown- Jackson's. Because that's the choice on offer. Personally, I'd prefer a Republican party that moved toward more popular positions on economic and social issues, but the Koch network has been torpedoing that for 30 years.

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FionnM's avatar
FionnM
6h

Wasn't Hoover enormously racist even by the standards of the era? It seems odd to criticise Patel for abusing his privileges when Hoover did plenty of the same.

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