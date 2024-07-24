I can sometimes give the impression that I dislike Trump. But while I agree with his harshest critics regarding the man’s character, there’s just something deeply in line with the natural order about this guy being the leader of the conservative half of the country. His instinctual reaction to being shot backs up what I’ve always thought, which is that he’s physiologically suited to rule.

Even when it comes to his immoral acts, I find Trump’s psychological profile too child-like to hold him morally accountable. When my two-year-old wants a toy she can’t have, she’ll scream “Mine! Mine!” Does she really believe that it belongs to her? At that age, there isn’t much of a distinction between what one believes is true, wants to be true, and is trying to make happen. The question of whether Trump thinks he really won the 2020 election should be understood in the same way.

To get mad at his antics would be like feeling anger in response to the actions of a toddler. Little kids don’t have enough moral agency to know what they’re doing. Just when you’re about to get mad at them, they become distracted by a shiny object or bump their head on a table and you can’t help but laugh along. That’s Trump. How can you not be entertained by a guy who attacks family members of the judge overseeing his criminal trial? Even from a utilitarian perspective, bringing this much comedic value into the world has to count for something.