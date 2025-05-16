Richard Hanania's Newsletter

Julio La Torre, MD
Oh wow. Looks like I’m getting on the Amtrak straight from the city after work for this! See you there.

Daniel Sz
What do you think of the role of people like Chris Rufo & Alex Epstein in the current environment ? I think they are similar in the sense that they are still in MAGA’s good graces but do not have complete right wing brain worms yet.

I have the sense that compared to you they seem to be more focused on their specific issues (universities/wokeness & energy respectively) so they are still trying get something out of the MAGA movement & are much friendlier to it. At the same time this focus on the details of specific issues makes them seem more grounded & sane than someone like Musk. Do you think these people are right to act this way based on their more activist profile or do you think it is the duty of any person with brains & dignity to be more explicitly critical ?

