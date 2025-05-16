Tickets are still available for the event Tuesday night in DC with Aaron Sibarium. We now have the following celebrity guests as confirmed attendees.

Tracing Woodgrains

Michael Tracey

Garrett Jones

Bobby Miller

James Lynch

There will be more to announce later. It will be a great crowd of influential and interesting people in DC. Click here to buy tickets.

I haven’t done a Mailbag in a while, so leave your questions below. Anyone can ask a question, but only paid subscribers will get the answers.

If you see a question you find particularly interesting, click on like, and that will help determine which ones I end up answering. I won’t respond to things that I’ve already talked about elsewhere. Many of you absolutely love to ask about IQ differences and immigration, which I’ve discussed at length time and time again. It’s ok, not everyone has read everything I’ve written, but if you are curious about something I might have addressed already, that’s what the search function is for.