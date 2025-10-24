Richard Hanania's Newsletter

Annoying Peasant
9h

While I disagree with probably most of what this piece argues (less on the specific facts then on the generalizable conclusions that can be drawn from them), this is a pretty decent take on neoliberalism and its history.

There are a few weak areas. One of the biggest is China. You are undoubtedly right about the immense progress China has made since Deng's reforms, but your comparison of China to its smaller East Asian neighbors is rather faulty. Singapore, Hong Kong, and Macau are essentially city-states, with different political/economic constraints than large continental empires (like mainland China). My personal opinion is that communism was the only political movement at the time that could have united the mainland after the disastrous warlord years and consolidated a central state that could eventually liberalize economically. Neoliberal policies were simply off the table in 1949. In any case, neoliberalism doesn't really provide answers to thorny questions like land reform in a semi-feudal country (since the most efficient policy is usually to divide up the unproductive estates among the peasants, a rather anti-market approach), especially given how land reform helped spark the growth of East Asian countries (as well as their integration into the world market).

Your qualifications about Eastern Europe are also somewhat lacking. It's worth pointing out that in most Eastern Bloc nations, there was some level of continuity in government during the transition from communism to capitalism. This continuity in government, as well as popular support for decommunization and the subsequent integration of Eastern Europe into the world market, partly explains why neoliberal policies worked so well there. Yugoslavia collapsed, but it's at the very least unclear whether neoliberal economic policies had any impact: neoliberalism would have probably worked had the government stayed intact, but neoliberal reforms have a destabilizing element that can quickly get out of hand in left unchecked. The collapse of the USSR was largely the product of failed policymaking: Gorbachev put political reforms before economic reforms (when he should have pulled a Deng and done the reverse), and the economic reforms under Yeltsin were downright backward: privatization has its uses, but privatizing profit-making enterprises starved the government of revenue (contributing to hyperinflation) and fuelled corruption. You sorta elide the point by talking about how Russia should have used spending cuts rather than printing money, without accounting for the chaotic nature of state collapse and how those spending cuts were supposed to pan out (remember that several million Russians died during the crash of the 1990s). Neoliberalism (to the extent that it worked) worked when coupled with a strong and authoritative state (think Thatcher's Britain or Singapore); neoliberal reforms with a weak state just don't pan out because investor confidence remains too low to stimulate investment.

I have other critiques, but instead of airing out dirty laundry, I want to commend you for taking a historical approach to neoliberalism and recognizing how it emerged from the policy failures of the 1970s, something that many critics of neoliberalism tend to downplay. Whether or not neoliberalism was the only solution to that is debatable, but at least you took the effort to address the issue in its historical context.

3 replies
Come on now
9h

I think the stagflation point is weak, given the exogenous shock of OPEC and exploding gasoline prices. But the larger point still stands.

As a liberal who believes in strong markets + strong safety net, it’s frustrating that progressives have successfully turned “neoliberal” into a slur. Any idea that isn’t “kill the billionaires” is called “warmed over neoliberalism” and that’s the end of the argument.

