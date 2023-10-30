After previously reviewing the Oppenheimer movie on X, this month I also reviewed American Prometheus, which is the film it is based on. If you haven’t before, check out my podcast on Barbenheimer with Rob Henderson. The book review is available under the paywall below or through this link.

In addition to American Prometheus, I review The Genealogy of Morals, as the BAP phenomenon has rekindled my interest in Nietzsche. Other topics covered in recent subscriber tweets include the search for exoplanets that may contain life, Dutch euthanasia, the psychology and incentive structures determining what makes right-wing influencers pro- or anti-Israel, the Manifest 2023 conference, how we know deprivation doesn’t cause crime, and more. I also give my take on the claims that Derek Chauvin was actually innocent.

See here for earlier reviews and coverage of my new book. Two more reviews have appeared more recently: here’s John Grove at Real Clear Books, and my friend Misha Saul.

Since I last provided an update, I’ve also had podcast or show appearances on The Michael Savage Show, Aporia, Timeless with Julie Hartman, Based Camp with Malcolm and Simone Collins, Stranded Technologies, and The Charlie Kirk Show (starting at 2:09). I talked to The Filthy Arminian, which was a free-wheeling and fun conversation touching on a lot of personal matters I hadn’t discussed elsewhere. Here is the video of my appearance on Erik Torenberg’s Upstream podcast. I was honored to learn that I was the first person other than Balaji to ever appear on the show a second time. Erik asked some very insightful and broader questions about American governance beyond the scope of the book. Highly recommended.

In case you missed it, I responded to the main critiques of my book that I’ve seen here.

The top subscriber-only tweets of October are below. As always, click through for the tweets themselves. If you want a link I mention but can’t access it here, just leave a comment and I’ll provide it.