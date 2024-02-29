For some reason, the Kindle version of The Origins of Woke is now on sale for $1.99. I’ve been told that if the physical version was reduced to that price it would be a bad sign, but that is not necessarily the case for Kindle. The hardcover remains at the same price as before, as does the Audible. Amazon must have been told by its super sophisticated algorithm that potential Kindle buyers of my book are particularly price sensitive. Which is strange since my reader survey showed that most of you are rich, but maybe you are frugal. Or perhaps my wealthy readers already have the book and now Amazon is trying to get the broke college students to buy it. Anyway, there’s a banner that says this is a limited time offer, so take advantage of the price while you can.

As always, here are the links for February. Below the paywall, I’m including a review of The Iron Claw, the movie about the Von Erich family that I talked about here, along with comments and stories on National Conservatism as the ultimate vibes movement, where the war in Ukraine stands, the coming biotech revolution, the history of the Polynesian expansion, election news, China becoming more cut off from the rest of the world, and more.