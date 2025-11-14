Richard Hanania's Newsletter

Nude Africa Forum Moderator's avatar
Nude Africa Forum Moderator
7h

I read Why Liberalism Failed because I was interested in what high-brow Trumpism would sound like. I think the most measured thing I could say about the book is that Deneen clearly thinks of himself as a political *philosopher* and very much not a political economist or policy thinker, as Richard notes.

A less measured take would be that it was some of the most incoherent ivory tower babble I’ve ever drudged through. I came away thinking less of the movement to develop an intellectually sound Trumpism that could survive the end of his personality cult. Just as in the book Richard discusses, it is completely devoid of any factual grounding. And his interview with Klein was a disaster in the same vein.

At the end of the day someone who fancies themself a societal diagnostician but who views actual practical treatment recommendations as something beneath them… well, that’s a radical, I suppose. They don’t want power, they want to endlessly critique power, etc.

Dan Segal's avatar
Dan Segal
6h

As I understand Deneen’s Why Liberalism Failed (without um, having read it) he is advancing the idea that the atomistic value-free liberalism of today, utterly unmoored from human nature and morality, is simply the liberalism of Madison and Jefferson plus time.

No! The American Founders and Framers spoke of nature and nature’s God, they put the strongest emphasis on society’s need for virtue and religion in their new Republic, our rights are only “unalienable” because they’re endowed by our Creator

