Richard Hanania's Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tomy T's avatar
Tomy T
8h

This is spot on! I am a woman who left the US and was an expat from 2017-2024, moved back to Texas and like... wtf is happening

You can tell immediately if a man is conservative or liberal by if he wants to hug or shake hands

Millennial men have lost the ability to talk shop with a woman (I am in the energy industry) – Gen X is still ok

If you don’t dress feminine enough in certain social settings you are ostracized by other women (not sending my second kid to the same posh mother’s day out my first went to because of this)

Social dynamics are still the same 1:1 or with one other couple – it’s group dynamics that have shifted

The moment somebody realizes they can have an authentic conversation with you the walls come down incredible fast – I think there is a lot of loneliness out there, across the political spectrum?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Letitia Ogozi's avatar
Letitia Ogozi
9h

Three generations ago, the kind of norms you're saying liberals have would've been characteristic of traditional churchgoing conservatives instead. Of course, back then all the PMCs (professional and managerial classes) would've been regularly churchgoing mainline Protestants. Today, they're all liberals. So the liberal behaviors are in reality merely how PMCs behave. The only change is that the PMCs abandoned mainline Protestantism and adopted the Church of Woke as their new religion.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
53 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Richard Hanania
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture