Swavik Dittmer
41m

It's an interesting post. The big questions, in all of this, is whether natural insemination via sperm competition is optimal and IVF somehow inferior through interfering with the natural selection of the most fit spermatozoon to reach the egg.

The unstated assumption is that the quality of the successful spermatozoon is somehow related to the quality of the genetic material inside it.

Intuitively I find it hard to accept, by what mechanism would a particular DNA configuration packed into a sperm's head affect the mechanical efficiency of the flagellum and link to the ATP firepower of the midpiece's mitochondria.

The reality is, as usual, complex and complicated. Correlating the two populations will be informative, but whether enlightening - with the numbers of confounding variables - I'm not sure about. I'd definitely like to know though.

Ebenezer
43m

"I think we have a moral obligation to do what we can to create the healthiest, smartest, and best-looking children possible."

What if they're healthy, smart, beautiful narcissists and psychopaths?

When I look around the world today, it's not quite obvious that super-smart, super-pretty people are having a positive impact on our society. Super-smart people built Instagram, and super-pretty people are making everyone else miserable with it by constructing artificial highlight reels of their lives. Your "elite human capital" invented the technologies and popularized the ideological trends which are wrecking society: https://news.yale.edu/2025/11/13/anxious-generation-author-lays-out-perils-social-media-and-offers-way-more-civil-future

In the same way it's important for supersmart AI to be aligned with human values, it's important for supersmart *people* to be aligned with human values. And in the same way that very little effort is made to ensure that supersmart AI development is actually beneficial to humanity, it seems very little effort is made to ensure that superbaby development is actually beneficial to humanity. Why are we selecting for health, smarts, and beauty without also selecting for benevolence and altruism? Since benevolence and altruism are public goods, maybe governments or nonprofits should subsidize your IVF if you agree to pick an embryo with a sufficiently high benevolence score.

