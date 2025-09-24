Under left-wing cancel culture, there was a taboo on saying politically incorrect things about certain groups: blacks, transsexuals, women, etc. When you totaled all those groups, they comprised a majority of the left, basically including everyone except straight white males. But each taboo had its own force, and it was more like a logrolling thing than one grand narrative. Trans women were women, you couldn’t suggest blacks get stopped by the police more often because they commit more crime, etc. Sometimes ideas contradicted one another, like how you were supposed to believe each trans individual was born with the brain of the opposite sex, but also accept blank slatist ideas about gender. In contrast, with right-wing cancel culture, it is either conservatives themselves who are the identity group, or the person of Donald Trump. “They’re coming after you,” with “you” understood to be a conservative or a Trump supporter. George Floyd represented black people, a subset of the left, while Charlie Kirk was an avatar for conservatism as a movement. Similarly, Trump’s personal struggles are central to the conservative narrative. “They tried to impeach him, lock him up, then they tried to kill him!” This has a great many implications for the two forms of cancel culture.