I think there is no single answer, the causes probably vary a lot across countries. However here in France we can see several important parameters : first, jobs. My children are 26 and 28, have master degrees, speak several languages, but still don't have completely stable jobs with decent pay (I mean like even slightly higher than median and/or average). Therefore, they certainly aren't close to having children. Because also second : housing. There is a massive housing crisis, in part because of AirBnB, in part because of insufficient construction, and largely because of the way people (don't) live together : in my town, the number of apartments exploded in the past 20 years, but the number of inhabitants remained exactly the same, just because people live alone more and more. This creates a huge pressure on housing demand, and makes existing home too big (nobody needs a 5-person flat anymore), and that compounds with the poor job status because you need to earn insane money to be able to afford a decent home. My son rents a single room in a squalid neighbourhood for 700€ a month.

So imagine that : a single room costs half of full-time minimum wage, but to rent a place you're required to earn 3 times the price. OTOH median salary for non-management workers is less than 1.5x minimum wage... Therefore at least half the population can't even rent a single room. Now start planning having children on top of that? Yeah, sure.

The Georgian example is great - making having 3+ kids high status again - but unfortunately it's impossible to replicate in the West.

Who would the children need to get baptized by? An Instagram influencer? A Super Bowl quarterback? A political pundit? A technocrat and/or an Epstein island visitor?

We no longer have a monoculture.

