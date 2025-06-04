The Incel Election

I just did a livestream where I talked about Yarvin’s bizarre thread on German WWII POWs, the Korean incel election, Trump’s war on Elite Human Capital, and what I think about the Big Beautiful Bill. Korea might be a warning of where we are all headed. Check out these age and gender gaps.

Right now, Korea has societal traits that we are observing across the developed world but in a more extreme form due to specific characteristics of the population. See my previous articles “The East Asian Package” and “Why Asia Stopped Having Kids.”

I finally got access to a magical new technology called an ethernet cable, so look forward to no more choppy video like in previous weeks. I have no idea why this happened. Nothing changed with my internet. There just started to be problems with Substack Live and nothing else. Anyway, I’m glad that we solved the issue.