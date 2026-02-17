Richard Hanania's Newsletter

Miguelitro
17h

The notion that any race considered in it’s entirety to have a single coherent culture is utterly without empirical basis. What does a Tanzanian have in common with an African American from Detroit? A Finn with a Sicilian? A Filipino with a North Korean? A Sri Lankan Sinhalese with a Kashmiri Muslim?

There is a confusion and conflation with white identity, which never was much of thing until recently. It arrived in its current form likely as backlash to other identitarian movements, and to a perceived loss of influence. Oddly, those areas where whites are an impending minority status and where there is much racial admixture (I’m from LA) the cries of white identity are more muted. But in the very white areas like Kentucky and Missouri, much louder..

As you correctly point out, white identitarians are merely making a political statement.

Kathleen Weber
19hEdited

To address what I see as the nub of white identarian anxiety, there must be sequelae when a hitherto majority group loses its majority status. Eventually, that group will lose some if not most of its cultural centrality and dominance.

In earlier times, this anxiety was assuaged by the concept of the melting pot, newcomers would gladly adopt American (white) culture. Indeed, many immigrant parents are unsettled as they see their children growing up "American,” in a process that seems fundamentally out of their control. Ironically, one might speculate that antisemitism has done a lot to preserve Jewish identity in the United States.

But what it means to be American is not standing still. Until the 1960s, baseball was by far our most popular sport, but now it's football. All of us, including white identarians, are along for a ride od cultural development controlled by nobody.

I write this as a white person whose birth culture was always a minority, namely, Pennsylvania Dutch, specifically Church of the Brethren, an offshoot of the Mennonites.

