Richard Hanania's Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DeepLeftAnalysis🔸's avatar
DeepLeftAnalysis🔸
14h

Scapegoating immigrants for political polarization or the "loss of social cohesion" is especially nonsensical given the underrepresentation of immigrant groups in the most radical and extreme elements of the left and right. Most immigrants either want to "live and let live" and are totally disengaged from politics, or they try their best to assimilate into the majority culture around them -- they're not trying to steer the country in some crazy new direction.

All of the most polarizing ideologies in America cropped up between the 1960s and the 2010s. Indians, East Asians, and Mexicans deserve 0% of the blame for this.

AOC and Mamdani didn't start the push for socialism -- that was the Bernie bros, who were overwhelmingly white. It wasn't brown immigrants who started Critical Race Theory or popularized transgenderism.

To the extent that immigrants sometimes join extremist movements, they are "riding a wave" which was created by "Heritage Americans."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
Emiliano's avatar
Emiliano
15h

What better proof of integration than the defense of others? America has never had a detailed monoculture - we have always maintained our unique cultural bits while also sublimating the general American 'oeuvre'.

The nativist faction tries so hard to deny this but its too self-evident, evidenced even by their choice of spouse. While Rufo et al. might try to fight the definition, America and American-ism will always remain a set of values. Our history isn't long nor isolated enough for it to be anything else.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
70 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Richard Hanania · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture