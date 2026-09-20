There are so many ways in which contemporary right-wing discourse is diseased that in my previous article on the topic I could barely scratch the surface.

I focused on how embracing myside bias justifies cruelty and amorality in dealing with one’s political opponents and disfavored groups. But it also fosters a victimhood mentality, which is similarly an outgrowth of rejecting liberal values on principle. Victimhood, on the one hand, and hatred, sadism, and cruelty on the other, feed into and reinforce one another. We’ve got to do it to them because they want to do much worse to us. How can we be expected to restrain ourselves when our enemies want us to die and will do whatever it takes for that to happen?

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