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Kathleen Weber's avatar
Kathleen Weber
26mEdited

You know why the racists are so triggered by the multicolored UT students? UT is the flagship public university in Texas and requires the best grades to get into.

The problem with folks like Cornyn who condemn overt racism is that folks who sounded like him managed to keep the riffraff out of elite institutions for decades on end without any explicit racism. Hmmm.

Last time I checked 70% of US senators were white men.

BTW, I noticed that women of any type were undercounted in the UT crowd.

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Vinny V's avatar
Vinny V
12m

So I'm an 2nd gen Indian American (meaning American born Indian immigrant parents) and the sheer ignorance on this topic, even more than the racism, is astounding.

First of all, these are almost all 2nd gen Indian Americans as well and there is a lot of them at UT Austin because of this: UT is the top school in the state, there are a lot of 2nd gen Indians in Texas who are smart and get good grades, and affirmative action is gone. Large schools also have Ethnic frats and social bubbles so this is just one part of the student section.

2nd, I'm actually pretty anti-H1B precisely because I believe that very smart and capable 2nd gen Asians and Indians are the most affected. Ive seen many of my smart friends struggle in the job market because they have to compete with H1Bs who will get kicked out of the country and will accept lower pay.

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