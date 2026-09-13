There’s been a blowup today over a Republican politician becoming too explicit with the racism. I wrote about it at UnHerd.

Conservatives have always insisted that they are not racist. When Leftists accuse them of harboring prejudices, the response used to be that liberals were smearing them over political disagreements. Often, this has been true. Someone could, for example, oppose affirmative action based on the principle of color blindness. For certain sections of the Right, that posture is becoming harder to maintain. This is plainly demonstrated by the rise of Bo French, the GOP nominee for a seat on the Texas Railroad Commission. Today, he posted a picture of the audience at a University of Texas football game, captioning it: “I heard UT graduation this year looked like this. I didn’t believe it. The problem is now obviously far worse than anyone imagined.”

Read the rest here.

Interestingly, this has caused some blowback from the right, with Republican politicians in Texas denouncing French. Here’s a funny one.

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