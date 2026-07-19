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Nude Africa Forum Moderator's avatar
Nude Africa Forum Moderator
8h

“During our two-hour lunch, the conversation almost never strayed from his favorite topics, which are Richard Hanania, Richard Hanania’s analysis of politics, and Richard Hanania’s place in the firmament of public intellectuals.”

Contra another recent comment on this post, I found this to be a bizarre thing to include in a profile. I agree that the author was likely trying to score points with his audience by saying this. In a way, reading of his apparent personal disregard for you may help give those readers permission to take his piece (and thus, your ideas) more seriously.

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Dangerous Dan's avatar
Dangerous Dan
4hEdited

If we confine ourselves to realistic expectations, this piece is about the most favorable account of RH that can be imagined.

To repeat: I can imagine lots of unrealistic outcomes involving a journalistic sketch of RH. But if we keep the incentives and conventions of journalism in mind, this is a very happy outcome for him.

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