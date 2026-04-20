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Richard Weinberg's avatar
Richard Weinberg
7h

I'm not sure what it says about me, a Democrat, that I actually enjoy your insightful but cruel commentaries, but keep it up. My main criticism would be that your writing is a little too in-crowd for my taste... kind of a substack version of inside the beltway.

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Tom Sherry's avatar
Tom Sherry
7h

This piece does a nice job explicating various political factions. It also does a good job as making someone like Andrew Sullivan appear humble.

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