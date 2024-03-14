Richard Hanania's Newsletter
Clown Car
Towards a Gay Ex-Mormon Furry Centrism
1
Preview
0:00
-14:22

Towards a Gay Ex-Mormon Furry Centrism

TracingWoodgrains on his unusual past, liberalism, elite human capital, and more
Richard Hanania
Mar 14, 2024
∙ Paid
1
Share

TracingWoodgrains is someone I’ve gotten to know over X and through his Substack. He’s currently a law student and works as a producer for the hilarious Blocked and Reported podcast, which I recommend everyone subscribe to.

I’ve found “Trace,” as everyone calls him, to be one of the most interesting new thinkers to emerge over the last several years. He…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Richard Hanania's Newsletter to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

Richard Hanania's Newsletter
Clown Car
Discussion of politics and current events, with a special focus on the 2024 election.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Email mobile setup link
Appears in episode
Richard Hanania
Recent Episodes
1:10:41
Understanding the Blockchain
  
Richard Hanania
 and 
Roko Mijic
56:58
The Tragedy of Womanhood
  
Richard Hanania
1:13:06
The Charisma Vampire
  
Richard Hanania
 and 
Anatoly Karlin
54:29
All Hail the Moscow Supermarket!
  
Richard Hanania
59:16
Judging the Media with Bryan Caplan
  
Richard Hanania
 and 
Bryan Caplan
48:22
Which Party Protects Animals?
  
Richard Hanania
55:52
How Evangelicals Turned on Abortion
  
Richard Hanania