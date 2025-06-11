LA Riots, and Why Immigrants Are Going MAGA

New livestream on the LA Riots, if you can even call them that. I discuss how this is another instance of MAGA desperately trying to create a narrative in which Americans are threatened by foreigners, while reality refuses to cooperate.

I go on to talk about how attitudes toward immigration have changed over the last two decades. Immigrants themselves have become much more MAGA since 2016, and I explain why. A lot of new arrivals are simple people not too interested in left-wing status games. The first generation runs a store or works in engineering, the second goes to college, and tries to be a journalist or TikTok influencer. The vibes that the two parties give off matter much more than actual positions on immigration, which are malleable based on which side people feel more attachment towards. There’s an irony here in that all of this tears down yet another nativist argument.

Finally, I go into the latest on the Trump-Elon feud, what it tells us about the myth of oligarchy, and take a few questions.