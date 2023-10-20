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Noah Carl's avatar
Noah Carl
Oct 20, 2023

I don't think the result of your poll is "deranged" at all. Would Israeli Jews prefer a country with 40 million people that was 75% Jewish or a country with 100 million people that was 50% Jewish?

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Chairman Omicron's avatar
Chairman Omicron
Oct 20, 2023

Damn, people would prefer to live in a more homogeneous environment regardless of the global repercussions? Thank God we've got Hanania to point out the inconsistencies of basic human desires.

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