There are a lot of cross-racial behavioral genetic studies that support hereditarianism, but environmentalists have one 1961 paper they can point to. After World War II, Germany was occupied by the Allies, and sometimes the women of that country had children with soldiers from abroad. The psychologist Klaus Eyferth tracked some of these children down in the American and French zones of occupation when they were between 5 and 13 years of age and gave them IQ tests. In a 1961 paper, he compared the fully white offspring of soldiers to those with a father of African descent.

Here is the original article, and below is an English translation I got from ChatGPT.

Eyferth 40.1KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Overall, the study included 181 colored occupation children, excluding 11 from the IQ analysis for being too young, and 83 white occupation children, of which 2 were excluded on the same grounds. The IQs of both groups ended up being practically identical, with about a 0.7-point difference in favor of the whites. This is obviously much smaller than you would expect in a study involving mixed-race children given the IQ gaps between whites and blacks that we have traditionally seen in the US. Eyferth tried to match the white and colored children on socioeconomic characteristics, and sometimes found both types of occupation offspring in the same classroom.

Eyferth reports whites doing better among males and the colored group scoring higher among females.

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