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shubhorup biswas's avatar
shubhorup biswas
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>with a rejection rate for Blacks on the preinduction Army General Classification Test of about 30%, compared with 3% for Whites.

This is the key point that undermines the whole article. And the rejection rate disparity doesn't even count people who self-rejected due to expected failure.

I mean cmon, "no disparity in the IQs of the children of black and white olympiad finalists" doesn't show anything at all.

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