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Jake Thompson's avatar
Jake Thompson
17hEdited

I used to think The Wire was the greatest television show ever made, but I’ve lately come to think that distinction belongs to The Sopranos.

David Simon (in)famously described The Wire as “a political tract masquerading as a cop show,” and I suspect that fact was a large part of why critics, and I myself, admired it so much. Its politics aligned almost perfectly with the attitudes of the educated elite at the time: skepticism of policing, standardized testing, markets, institutional accountability, and practically every attempt to measure or punish failure.

But many of those political judgments have aged like milk. It turns out that policing, deterrence, and incarcerating repeat offenders really can reduce violent crime and make our cities livable. Standardized testing, while imperfect, can reveal achievement gaps and impose accountability on institutions that would otherwise conceal failure.

The Wire remains a great work of television, but what the critics saw as profound institutional pessimism now seems more ideological and historically contingent than I once recognized. The Sopranos, by contrast, doesn't beat its viewers over their heads with a fashionable theory of public policy. Its subjects of self-deception, appetite, resentment, family, mortality, and the near-impossibility of genuine change are timeless.

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Rob Henderson's avatar
Rob Henderson
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Good essay. Watched an episode of Mad Men recently and found myself thinking that no prestige drama has matched The Sopranos for characterological depth. Carmela and Christopher feel like fully realized human beings in a way e.g. Skyler White or Pete Campbell never quite do.

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