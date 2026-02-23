Richard Hanania's Newsletter

neqyve
7h

>You’ll often hear pedo hysterics assert that 16- and 17-year-olds are “children.” But we never refer to them as children in any other context.

This is not true, anytime there's a victim that's less than 18, people call it, he killed a kid, he killed a child. He threatened a child. Hamas killing sub 18 yr olds is classified as killing children. Like what world are you in if you are unfamiliar with "oh my god, she's just a child" for 16 yr olds.

>Videos of “pedophiles” getting abused and publicly humiliated rack up huge numbers on social media, and again we have to think how strange this would be for any other crime.

Richard consider you don't understand this cause you have a terrible theory of mind. People do not consider most of these other crimes as bad as pedophilia, kids are considered vulnerable, that's the entire basis of parenting, robbing a child at gun point is considered worse, they baked babies or shot kids is considered the pinnacle of crime of Hamas as are "child soldiers", someone that kills a teenager is considered much worse. The ubiquitous of this feeling around the world should show you it's not that simple, as we indeed live longer, some extended childhood is expected but also no period of our history had high or notable rates of teenage marriage, they were almost always frowned upon or shied away from even in region their religion allows it, The Taliban had to change this law by force. Saudi Arabia age of consent is now 18 and they use Sharia law that they could use to justify that.

I think you easily understand this when you see data that says most men find young women attractive and that's natural male sexuality but for some reason don't understand the most people find sexual relations between and adult and teenagers questionable. And even in France with Young age of consent, the relationships are not common and still considered kinda weird.

And you see to keep ignoring that women are the one thta are most against this. Just like that age gap thing, you ignore that while men are okay with ut, the other side largely isn't, and the small age gap (over 15) that are extremely happy, have to go through the great filtering and all the malicious ones would have been filtered out, and most on shaky foundations will also not survive the social sanctions.

And to be honest, as a personal opinion, the guys that indeed go for teenage girls are the kind you don't want around your loved ones.

David Roberts
6h

I do not think there is evidence that thinking pedophilia to be awful is the province of "low human capital" or "losers." I believe it is a widely shared view that cuts across socio-economic and educational attainment classes. I think your view on this is rare and very much on the fringe.

