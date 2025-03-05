Playback speed
AMA, 3/5/25

Richard Hanania
Mar 05, 2025
2
Just did an AMA. I took questions on whether I would ever have another institutional affiliation again, why Substack is so much higher quality than Twitter, Nick Fuentes’ intelligence, what parts of the Trump agenda might be undone by a future Democratic administration, whether I watch Severance, anime, nationalism and immigration restriction, and more.

Note that the new time for the weekly show is Wednesdays at 1ET/10PT, rather than 4ET/1PT.

Finally, I was on Destiny’s stream on Monday. These always get massive numbers of views, and you can check out our conversation here.

