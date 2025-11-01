Richard Hanania's Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JohnG's avatar
JohnG
2h

Your analysis is spot on. But it should be clear that you, and people sharing your worldview, asked for this. Now that you're getting it, and getting it good and hard, whining about it isn't going to help.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Lee Otis's avatar
Lee Otis
30m

"I’ve spent the last few years warning about the moral and intellectual decline of the right. To see what I’ll be correct about next, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.".

I think you might be exaggerating in this tagline for the newsletter. Maybe the last 9 months? I think this new line for you started around 90 days into Trump's presidency. That's ok. I still read the newsletter and find it insightful, as I did previously. But perhaps a bit less "prophetic" on this point than the tagline suggests.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Richard Hanania
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture