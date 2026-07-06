Hanania & Tracey Reading Communion, by JD Vance

Michael Tracey told me that he was reading JD Vance’s Communion, so I thought I would also check it out and we’d do a podcast on the book. I was actually sick of thinking about JD Vance and wasn’t planning on reading it, but decided to give it a try. I was nudged by our mutual publisher sending me a copy, though I ended up listening to it on Audible. I’ve written a review that I will publish later this week, but for now enjoy this podcast, where I preview some of the arguments I will make. The more I think about Vance and learn about his thinking, the more disturbed I become. I sometimes say I don’t know how I will hold up if he ever becomes president. But who am I kidding? It would obviously be invigorating.

First twenty minutes here are free, the rest is for paid subscribers. Note that you can get a one-year paid subscription to the newsletter simply by preordering my book, Kakistocracy, which is released tomorrow. Details on the offer here. The hardcover is under $30 and the newsletter subscription is $70 for the year, so it’s a pretty good deal.

While we were live, news broke of a sexual assault allegation against Graham Platner. We discuss the story a bit at the end. You will not be shocked to learn that Michael is not impressed with the quality of the evidence, and neither am I.

During the podcast, I read an ad for Mechanize, which Michael makes fun of me for. That’s right, I’ve sold out. But it’s for a good cause, as they are going full steam ahead toward complete automation, something I believe strongly in. Here is the link to apply. Jobs available include software engineer ($300K base pay), research engineer ($500K base pay), recruiter ($200K), growth manager ($250K), intern ($150/hr), and legal counsel ($400K).

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