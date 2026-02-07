Michael Tracey Returns to Slay the Latest Epstein Idiocy

Michael Tracey joins me after his brief hiatus offline to talk about the latest in the Epstein saga. As time goes on, we get more and more documentation and insight into who the man was and what he was doing, and believing in any of the conspiracy theories becomes ever more ridiculous. Yet the level of obsession with this story remains high. We talk a little bit about whether interest is increasing or decreasing among figures on the right and left.

Beyond Epstein, Michael and I go off in various directions, as we also discuss the Trump ape-gate controversy, Chuck Johnson getting out of jail, and more. Michael describes the connection between Epstein and Noam Chomsky, who bonded over neuroscience and the help the famed linguist received in a family financial dispute.

In the second half of the conversation, we watch a bit of Tucker Carlson’s interview with Ian Carroll, which practically gives Michael a heart attack. I tried to explain to him that if he wanted to fact check every statement Tucker made, we wouldn’t be able to get through any of the conversation. But the lying was too much to take. I ask Michael whether he has hatred for people who lie like this, and he says no, showing that he is a better man than me.

An overall very fun conversation. This was my first stream from the new house, by the way, so as you can hopefully tell, production quality on these things will be higher than it was before going forward.