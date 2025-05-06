Richard Hanania's Newsletter

Chasing Ennui
7h

Fox News et al.'s last twenty years of spreading lies and exaggerations to convince people that everyone (particularly, but not exclusively Democrats) in politics are corrupt, selfish, soulless, incompetent, liars set the stage for Trump by basically convincing a large swath of the country that all politicians are as bad as Trump, if maybe not as flagrant. As a result, they excuse Trump by thinking that it's just hypocrisy and partisanship that is driving criticism of his corruption and lying when, in fact, he's several orders of magnitude worse on pretty much any metric than anyone who has come before him.

1 reply by Richard Hanania
Unset
10h

1) They Lied about Immigrant Crime

No, the comments section to your article refute your assertion very effectively.

I do think the Venezuelans held in El Salvador should be free to repatriate to Venezuela, and not just stuck there, and it is troubling if they aren't. But this fact hasn't been well-established in the shoddy reporting so far.

That aside, it is risible to see all of these concerns about due process after Biden illegally waived 12 million foreign nationals into the country in four years, the overwhelming majority of whom we'll never be rid of, effectively flushing what was left of our entire corpus of immigration law down the toilet.

29 replies by Richard Hanania and others
88 more comments...

