Treekllr
9h

When you use a car to live dangerously, its really the car doing all the hard work. Same with trolling, theres a huge barrier thats *allowing* you to feel brave without actually having to be.

If you really want to know if youre brave, go get in a fist fight with someone bigger than you. And no drinking beforehand! Liquid courage is cheating.

But, you wont. Our modern lives are all about creating the sensation of something without actually doing the thing. Which is what youre doing with your car, or your phone, or whatever other ways you make yourself feel like a real man. Some would say thats kind of a gay thing to do(not me, i dont use gay as insult, even if my favorite rapper does).

Jk bro! Youre the tits, obviously!

I disagree with conflating primitive society with poverty. Its looking at life from a narrow view point, namely material wealth. But theres a big difference between living freely with little stuff and living with a boot on ones neck. That those primitive people are also susceptible to the lure of modern convenience says more about our brains and less about societal structures that promote happiness.

Youre obviously young, richie, and i cant blame someone for that. You wont always feel that endangering other peoples lives makes you somehow better than others. At some point youll realize its quite the opposite. I mean, come on, asshole drivers and trolls are a dime a dozen.

Cant wait to read that article about the fist fight! Remember, hes gotta be at least a little bigger than you

McKinneyTexas
10h

If not an affair, write pieces like this one but then let them sit on your desk for 3 days and then carefully reread them before deleting. Doing so allows you to learn things about yourself that you can work on to be a better person. You deserve a huge kick in the balls for endangering your child.

