Richard Hanania's Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Unset's avatar
Unset
5h

The real problem is the one you get to late in the article: "generations" are something that exists in families, not populations. The reality is everyone has their own age cohort that includes everyone within a few years of them younger and older.

Reply
Share
Piotr Pachota's avatar
Piotr Pachota
4h

"Generation L must study politics and war, that Generation M have liberty to study mathematics and philosophy. Generation M ought to study mathematics and philosophy, geography, natural history and naval architecture, navigation, commerce and agriculture in order to give Generation N a right to study painting, poetry, music, architecture, statuary, tapestry and porcelain.” - John Adams

Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Richard Hanania · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture