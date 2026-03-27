Politics as Consolation for Losers

Rob Henderson is back to discuss Part II of Demons. In this conversation, we focus on how “on the nose” the novel seems when you think of it as predicting the future course of events in Russia. Dostoevsky told us that many of his fellow countrymen were demons who just wanted to destroy. The twentieth century seemed to prove that beyond doubt. I bring up some of the strange paradoxes of Dostoevsky’s Russian nationalism, as he appears to have contempt for his fellow citizens at the same time he puts so much emotional stock in the abstract notion of their peoplehood.

We contrast Nikolai and Pytor. Nikolai is a natural alpha, and seems to not care about or need politics. For Pyotr, it is a source of his identity. There’s a broader lesson here in how ideology tends to factor more prominently in the psyches of those who are less good looking and likable.

Rob brought my attention to the censored chapter, which wasn’t in the version of the book that I had. As you’ll see, the chapter is actually quite vital for understanding some of the most important themes of the book, and I’m glad Rob brought it to my attention.

I just read Crime and Punishment too. It had much more of an effect on me than Demons, so look forward to a written review.

Links

Our review of Part I

John Psmith book review

Rob’s review of Demons, part I and part 2

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