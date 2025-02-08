Race Posting Is Not a Personality

Just did a livestream on the importance of “race posting” in right-wing culture. Things have gone well beyond being anti-woke. Young right-wingers have created a horrifying inverse of woke culture where race and attitudes towards racial issues, along with attitudes towards those who dislike racism, become the center of one’s worldview. I argue that, setting aside the question of whether one should lose a job for tweets, there is something unhealthy about people forming a community based on whether they can “out racism” each other. I bring up what I call “Red Scare Culture,” in which there are only two kinds of people in the world: those who are racist and cool with racism, and those who will put forth any criticism of racism in any context only because they’re concern trolling or trying to gain acceptance from leftists. See here for context.

What annoys me perhaps most of all is that race guys become boring. There are people I know who are passionate about politics, but somehow have no strong opinions on economics or foreign policy. It’s simply race, and to a lesser extent being “based” on sex issues too. Just a pathetic existence. Don’t fall into this trap! You’re a bigger slave to woke than the academic who puts the pronouns in his bio and then goes on with his life.

Partway through I’m joined by Jeff Giesea, who has experience in many of the same circles. We discuss how class conflict intersects with racial issues in America, and how we’ve ended up in a paradoxical place where race is the center of our political discourse but matters less and less in our personal lives. We can see this most clearly in the multiracial racists on the right who don’t see any contradiction in their world view.

