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FionnM's avatar
FionnM
4hEdited

>That’s why I have no sympathy for regular men who say MeToo has made dating hard. Bob the janitor isn’t the target! The males most impacted by MeToo are the ones most capable of attracting women in the first place.

I don't think you really understand the complaint regular men are making. Regular men aren't complaining that they're having sexual encounters with women who then go on to extort them for money. They're complaining that MeToo has made it vastly easier for women to vindictively ruin men's reputation, including the reputation of men she's never had sex with. It's not like "Jackie" in the UVa rape hoax tried to extort a bunch of frat boys for money, and only went to Rolling Stone when they refused to cough up the dough. It's not like the woman Aziz Ansari went on a date with tried to extort him.

It might well be the case that desirable, high-status men are more impacted by MeToo than undesirable low-status men. That doesn't imply that MeToo had NO negative impact on undesirable low-status men.

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LV's avatar
LV
4h

Call me woke but I view a boss making a sexual advance towards a subordinate as an inherent form of sexual blackmail. It creates a reasonable fear of consequences if one is not compliant. It is potentially very costly to be forced to look for a new job because someone does not want sex with their boss. The boss may have a lot to lose, but it is also costly to go public with an accusation and lodge a complaint. The boss knows all this.

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