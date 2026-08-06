Censured for Simping?

Michael joined me today to talk about two Congressional scandals recently in the news: the Chuck Edwards censure, and the abuse allegations being made against Congressman Max Miller by his former wife and former father-in-law, who happens to be Senator Bernie Moreno. I thought the case against Miller looked really bad, but Michael shifted my views on it.

The Chuck Edwards thing I find quite hilarious, and we end up getting into a long debate about what counts as simping as we browse through the ethics report.

Check out my X thread on the Edwards story.

See also Michael on Max Miller’s strange “political marriage,” which Trump officiated.

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