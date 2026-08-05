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Anonymous Dude
12h

Great article. Another classic 'Hanania says the stuff that's implied by the principles but nobody else has the balls to say'. We'll see if it gets taken up by the tech right, there are enough people paying attention to you at this point.

As someone who grew up with a lot of (frequently hostile) feminism, MRA doesn't really give me the 'ick' the same way--they were always on my case, why shouldn't I get on theirs? But I'll take your word for it it does to other people. The religion thing makes total sense though--see, it's not that I'm a loser begging for special privileges, the guy in the sky said I had to have them!

One disadvantage, though, of having lots of low-status men who *don't* form families is that they tend to get into trouble--street crime, political movements, etc. They often wind up serving as cannon fodder in wars. This is probably a huge reason behind the rise of right-wing populism in the past few decades.

From the evolutionary point of view for the low-status male, it makes perfect sense--if society does not provide you the means to attract a mate, it makes sense to cause trouble to overthrow it, or at a lower level try to take resources (or a mate) by force.

As for getting high-status males to have kids once they've paired off...can't help you there. I do wonder if this is kind of the idea behind going after sex tourism and age gaps and other things high-status older men do to trade on their higher status, trying to force them to pair off instead of screwing around. Of course, an ugly old guy who starts a family with his Seeking Arrangement would be producing some of those kids you want (though perhaps with a higher autism risk).

Great job!

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Natalia Bower's avatar
Natalia Bower
12h

I think your premise is onto something, but you fundamentally fail to understand how the male status paradox works. It is a big mistake to assume that because male lottery winners go on to have families more than female lottery winners, that means that more men will have families if all the men won the lottery. That is the opposite of how the male status paradox works. Male lottery winners have more children because they become individually higher status among men. If you made all men have the lifestyle of lottery winners, then something else would become the marker of status and no one would have more children.

There is plenty of evidence for this- larger gender wage gaps do not lead to higher TFR in the developed world. For example, South Korea has by far the largest gender wage gap in the developed world. This is not making women become enamored with the provider capacity of Korean men.

It does nothing to simply make men collectively higher status vs women. Iran gives men massively more economic and legal power than women, and this does not create a higher TFR. Status by its nature is something that discerns winners from losers and rewards winners only. All men can't be winners.

Instead of trying to make men look like collective winners vs. women, we have to use policy to incentivize having children and disincentivize not having children. It's another mistake to assume that policies that give men the wealth needed for family formation will lead to family formation instead of world travel and whatnot. The US has a very high living standard compared to almost anywhere, but also has a birthrate that isn't particularly impressive these days. You can't give men wealth and assume they will build families. You still need a carrot and stick around the family building.

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