Talking Trump Appointments

I had an hour in my car today and decided to do a livestream where I talked about the Trump appointments so far. We had a few normal days and then it sort of went off the rails. The RFK and Gabbard appointments are particularly shocking, as is Gaetz in a different way. I thought that the Gribbles would be tossed aside after the election and now that they weren’t I need to rethink some things. I discuss Trump becoming a kind of mad king as he realizes just how much the right has become a cult of personality around him, along with optimistic and pessimistic scenarios for his presidency. Since he can’t run again, it’s actually an interesting question what Trump wants out of a second term. In the second half of the video, I take questions from viewers.

Join me for my next stream in the app. Download it here to get a notification any time I’m live.