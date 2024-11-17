Playback speed
Talking Trump Appointments

Livestream with questions on latest developments
Richard Hanania
Nov 17, 2024
I had an hour in my car today and decided to do a livestream where I talked about the Trump appointments so far. We had a few normal days and then it sort of went off the rails. The RFK and Gabbard appointments are particularly shocking, as is Gaetz in a different way. I thought that the Gribbles would be tossed aside after the election and now that they weren’t I need to rethink some things. I discuss Trump becoming a kind of mad king as he realizes just how much the right has become a cult of personality around him, along with optimistic and pessimistic scenarios for his presidency. Since he can’t run again, it’s actually an interesting question what Trump wants out of a second term. In the second half of the video, I take questions from viewers.

