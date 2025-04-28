Richard Hanania's Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Josh G's avatar
Josh G
10h

I would say that I took your views to their logical conclusion outlined in a post about supporting Kamala over Trump. The main two points that pushed me over the edge into fully accepting the LHC thesis was Jan 6 and the Republican presidential primary.

Trump flagrantly getting away with Jan 6th without punishment polarized the right and left into sorting on the basis of worshipping Trump. His coasting to victory in the primary solidified this fact, which served as proof to me that the Trump 2 project was doomed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 replies
MichaelKiwi's avatar
MichaelKiwi
10h

Thanks for this article. It’s very good. I’m a utilitarian and I’d imagine that you’re at least consequentialist adjacent in thinking. But I think Trump shows how in practice having some deontological thought processes can give better utilitarian outcomes. The future is very hard to predict but deontological norms are often there for a reason. We can out predict them less often than we think we can.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
96 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Richard Hanania
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture