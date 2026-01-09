Richard Hanania's Newsletter

Heshy
4h

I haven’t watched his video and don’t have a horse in this race, but I’m not sure your critique makes sense. If there’s a significant percentage of the Somali community in Minnesota committing fraud (which Rufo and others have proven to be the case, with the many thousands of fraudulent autism cases), then it’s very easy for them to coordinate and volunteer their children to show up in fake daycares to disprove Nick Shirley and the increased scrutiny.

If I’m staffing a daycare and a guy comes over to me and asks to enroll his child, I would have forms ready. (I might also tell him I’m happy to show him the daycare if he shuts his camera off.) So you haven’t proven that Shirley got it wrong.

Unset
4hEdited

"This doesn’t mean that Somalis don’t commit fraud; but for the most part left-leaning elite institutions like the NYT and the Biden administration have given the issue about the level of attention it deserves"

I didn't see a word about it in the NYT until the City Journal reporting. Multibillion dollar fraud that the state of Minnesota refused to notice for race reasons is a pretty big deal

Furthermore, the idea that respectable outlets never start with a narrative and then go looking for evidence is laughable. That is Nikole Hannah Jones' whole Pulitzer Prize winning career

