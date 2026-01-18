Richard Hanania's Newsletter

DeepLeftAnalysis🔸
1d

The purpose of ICE is what it does. It doesn't stop Somali fraud; it doesn't stop employers from hiring illegals; it doesn't make the country even 1% whiter. It creates violence in the streets for the Schadenfreude of MAGA. That is its purpose.

The right-wing believes that it is the left which is throwing a temper tantrum in response to ICE. But the ICE deployment is, itself, a temper tantrum. As you note, a combination of e-verify, welfare reform, and high-tech border patrol would result in millions of cheaper self-deportations.

But MAGA doesn't want that. They aren't mad at Trump for ignoring those *logical* policies, because being anti-immigrant is just an excuse to slam people on the ground and shoot protestors in the face. That's the real goal.

Hating immigrants is just a justification for a wider all-inclusive underlying sadism directed at "elites" and "public school teachers" and "lesbians" and "rich women." It's circular reasoning: they hate immigrants because immigrants vote Democrat; they hate Democrats because they let in the immigrants. The rationality of a 5 year old biting and kicking at his mom, but with the adult danger of a loaded gun.

Spencer
21hEdited

Years ago my libertarian mentor argued that forcing races together via mass immigration often creates friction and this is what we see. To be clear, I’m not arguing it’s remotely as bad as many conservatives claim (i.e., we do not see Balkanization), but the fact that it’s an important political issue across the West proves his point well enough. Woke folks react to this racial friction by declaring that racism is “immoral” and commit to endless social engineering and moral browbeating to (finally!) bring it to an end. In this regard they are like conservatives who want to stamp out porn.

Hanania says he’s fine with “personal” racism but, oddly, also argues, like many woke folks, that racism is stupid because it’s based on “superficial” physical traits; yet, he will also defend women who choose mates based on “superficial” traits like height, so his argument is plainly contradictory. He probably doesnt see the contradiction because he likely thinks personal choices are different from banning immigrants; therefore, elites need to enforce their preferences as a form of paternalism in the name of immigrant rights. However, this ignores the fundamental question: Who owns the streets/roads?

Although Hanania is libertarian adjacent, he tends to think in collectivist terms when it comes to what national policies should be pursued under statism. Therefore, the question of who owns the streets is neither here nor there for him, as “liberal” values/anti-racism supersede such concerns when you are not fully libertarian. This opens the door to imposing one’s own policy preferences in the name of “liberalism” without regard for property rights. In this sense, he is like liberals who talk about a “right” to healthcare, state-enforced equal opportunity, etc. without seeking to square it with a coherent view of liberty overall.

Hanania will no doubt argue that of course you can control who enters your home/yard (in order to exercise your superficial and stupid personal racism), but doesn’t explain why property rights don’t include the streets/roads. Being a statist (even a neoliberal one) means you can bypass such concerns to impose your own preferences while morally browbeating others.

This is no defense of ICE but the anti-immigration cause is not without merit within a libertarian framework.

Reply
Share
