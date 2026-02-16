Richard Hanania's Newsletter

Mallard
7hEdited

This vice-signalling explanation looks at the phenomenon of illiberal self-styled libertarians as though it emerged in a vacuum.

However, I think a more parsimonious explanation would focus on The Right historically having genuinely been much more libertarian. As the country, as a whole, moved in a populist and therefore less libertarian direction, with the Right being hit especially hard (Low Human Capital Party), the movement shifted away from libertarian ideals, while retaining its symbols and imagery.

Thus, on the Right, words like 'liberty' and 'freedom' retain positive valences, even if the people touting them abandoned the actual substance behind them.

[To a degree, the same is true on the Left, with words like 'equality' and 'justice.']

This contradiction between word and deed isn't limited to self-styled libertarians. The vast majority of those identifying with the Right would probably react positively to words like 'liberty' and 'freedom' even if they don't actually espouse those ideas.

To be sure, there's still discussion to be had about those who retained not just the more general words of 'liberty' and 'freedom', but also the more particular label 'libertarian,' but I think it should be viewed as part of this larger phenomenon, rather than being a discrete phenomenon in which the libertarian label is used as a form of vice-signalling.

I don't think even the latter requires the vice-signalling explanation. Historically, the Right was generally more supportive of classical liberty (if inconsistently), so libertarians were Pure Right.

Today, the Right is primarily a populist cultural movement, heavily associated with Donald Trump, the person, rather than any consistent ideals, but the label "libertarian" can still be touted to signal being the real deal and undistilled, though in practice, among the Retard Right, being undistilled largely entails going full retard.

In examining the evolution of self-identified libertarians, attention should probably be paid to the Ron Paul movement, which I think associated the libertarian label with a more populist-Right less ideological movement long before Angela McArdle.

cade beck
7h

I always thought socially conservative libertarians were an oxymoron. Libertarians are supposed to be, by definition, socially liberal.

