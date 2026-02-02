Richard Hanania's Newsletter

Discussion about this post

Will I Am
My prediction for a while now is that Trump & MAGA are going to take conservatism into the toilet (arguably they are already there), much in the way that wokeness & unhinged progressivism made Democrats nearly unelectable. A new Democratic leader, probably Newsom, will arise and make centrism sexy again - and the Republicans will lose big time. And much in the same way as happened on the left, the right will begin to purge the MAGA freak show from their ranks.

This will happen just in time to see a neo-woke resurgence after Newsom leaves office, with the formerly Democratic centrists jumping the unbearably left-wing ship to join the newly centrist Republicans under a delightfully boring Rubio-like character.

I've been saying for a while now, I'm not really a liberal, I'm just a 2040's conservative.

But the left-wing and right-wing freakshows never go away, they just alternate power with the centrists, in the same way that Democrats and Republicans alternate power. American government is no longer a pendulum, it is a Rubik's Cube.

Connor Saxton
2h

I'm not convinced Elon is a super-genius playing dumb for MAGA's support. When he does things like lie about being a world class Path of Exile player, and then stream himself playing the game, failing to complete the most basic in game tasks, there seems to be something seriously idiotic and wrong with him. He engages with magat slop 24/7 on twitter, I don't think he's faking that dedication. When he crashes out on Trump and calls him a pedophile, it's like he has the mind of a toddler. When he goes on Rogan, he lies about the most inconsequential things, like reaction time in gamers, of course the alternative is that he's not lying and is just completely stupid. I think the ketamine severely damaged his cognitive abilities.

