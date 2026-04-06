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Luke Croft's avatar
Luke Croft
3h

I'd like to learn more about the non-liberal Hanania ideology you mentioned.

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Brian Erb's avatar
Brian Erb
39mEdited

"I think a “free Palestine” would be a basket case anyway, and if I found myself among a people with a political culture that screwed up, I would support surrender to most foreign enemies or mass emigration." Those of us whose anti-Zionism is a consistent aspect of our anti-wokeness don't want a "free Palestine" either as Palestinian identity politics is no better than Jewish identity politics. If you have a libertarian conception of rights as belonging to individuals and not groups (which anti-woke people say for every group except Jews) you can easily navigate what is right and wrong in the Zionist/Palestinian conflict. The problem of Zionism isn't that it trampled on "Palestinian" rights, but it trampled on the rights of individuals who happen to be Palestinians. Groups don't have rights. Individuals do. You don't need to be "pro-Palestinian" to know that it was wrong for a sacred victimhood identity group to claim it had rights over third parties owing to their identity and you don't need to be pro-Palestinian to understand Palestinians have rights as individuals. And you also can reject Hamas denial that Israelis living in the land in 2026 also have rights. You don't need Zionism to recognize that a Jew born in Tel Aviv has rights and it isn't relevant to respecting those rights that their great grandfather might have violated the rights of others. You can't selectively believe in identity politics. You either have to criticize all of it or none of it. Jewish libertarian Jake Klein has written extensively about the myside bias in so many who claim to be anti-woke on this issue. https://www.wetheblacksheep.com/p/you-cant-be-anti-identity-politics

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